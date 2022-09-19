(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 19)

The board's inspection is underway in connection with high-profile issues that broke out under President Moon Jae-in's administration. Among them are its forced repatriation to North Korea of two fishermen despite their alleged intention to defect to South Korea, the government's response to North Korea's shooting death of a South Korean public servant who allegedly drifted into the North Korean waters, the delayed purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, the nuclear phase-out policy and the National Election Commission's poor management of the early voting for the March 9 presidential election.