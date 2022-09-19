(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 19)

Former president Moon Jae-in stressed the importance of respecting and implementing a series of inter-Korean agreements, including the Sept. 19 military agreement he made with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in 2018. Moon made the shocking remarks in a video message for a public discussion on the military agreement, on Sunday, a day before the fourth anniversary of his third summit with Kim. After his retirement in March, the former president expressed hope for being forgotten among the public. But he speaks up again and demands the current administration follow in his footsteps.