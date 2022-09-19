Monday's weather forecast
09:01 September 19, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/23 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/22 Cloudy 10
Suwon 28/22 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/24 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 28/23 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 25/22 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 23/21 Rain 60
Jeonju 29/24 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 29/24 Cloudy 10
Jeju 26/24 Sunny 20
Daegu 26/24 Rain 20
Busan 26/24 Rain 80
