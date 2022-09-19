Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:01 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/22 Cloudy 10

Suwon 28/22 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/24 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/23 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 25/22 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 23/21 Rain 60

Jeonju 29/24 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 29/24 Cloudy 10

Jeju 26/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 26/24 Rain 20

Busan 26/24 Rain 80

(END)

