Teams battling for final KBO postseason spot to clash in key series

The late season surge for the Dinos has been one of the most surprising developments this season. They fired their manager Lee Dong-wook on May 11, when they were in last place at 9-24. Teams in that deep of a hole usually don't even sniff a playoff spot. But under interim skipper Kang In-kwon, the Dinos have gone 49-42-3, the fifth-best record in the KBO in that span, to jump into the thick of the race.