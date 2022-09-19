2018 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visit the North's Mount Paekdu, the tallest mountain in Korea that sits on the border with China, on the last day of their three-day summit in Pyongyang. The summit was also the third meeting between the two leaders. In a joint declaration issued during the summit, Moon and Kim reaffirmed their commitment to completely ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

