Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PPP #Moon Jae-in

(LEAD) PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project

15:10 September 19, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with prime minister's remarks in last para)

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) launched a task force aimed at uncovering alleged corruption in the spending of government funds set aside to promote the installation of solar panels to enhance renewable energy generation in the previous administration.

The move follows recent findings by the Office of Government Policy Coordination under the prime minister that identified 2,267 cases of irregularities over their use of the electricity industry funds over the past five years.

An investigation of 12 out of 226 local governments showed that 261.6 billion won (US$188.3 million) of government money was misappropriated under the renewable energy promotion project pursued under the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

President Yoon Suk-yeol called the findings "deplorable" last week.

During a parliamentary interpellation session Monday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said his office plans to officially request an investigation into the case.

Ruling People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman Chung Jin-suk (C) talks to party members on his way to attend a party meeting at the National Assembly on Sept. 19, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK