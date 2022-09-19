Go to Contents
BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' tops Spotify's global chart for 2nd consecutive day

11:21 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has topped world's largest music streaming service Spotify's Global Top 50 chart with its latest single, "Shut Down," for two days in a row, the group's agency said Monday.

The main track off the group's second full-length album, "Born Pink," bagged its second consecutive No. 1 on the global chart, garnering 6.26 million streams the previous day, YG Entertainment said.

Previously, "Pink Venom," a track unveiled about a month prior to the album's release, stayed atop the chart for three days straight, making BLACKPINK the only K-pop group or singer to chart for more than a day.

Aside from the main track, all of the album's songs, including "Pink Venom," "Typa Girl," "Hard to Love" and "Yeah Yeah Yeah," were in the top 40.

The eight-track album surpassed 1 million copies in sales on the day of its release Friday for the first time as a K-pop girl group album.

In October, the quartet will begin a world tour that will draw about 1.5 million fans around the world in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

A photo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

