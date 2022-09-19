Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KSOE #order

KSOE wins 525 bln-won order for 8 ships

11:33 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean shipyard Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has bagged a 525 billion-won (US$378 million) order to build eight ships for two African shipping firms.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct four 1,400-twenty-foot equivalent unit container vessels powered by liquefied natural gas, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

The container contract carries an option to build two more vessels, and the container carriers will be delivered in stages from the first half of 2025.

Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, a unit of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., will build four 50,000-ton-class petrochemical carriers and deliver them by the second half of 2025, KSOE said.

KSOE didn't disclose the names of the African shippers.

KSOE has clinched $20.35 billion worth of orders to build 176 ships so far this year, or 116.6 percent of its yearly order target of $17.44 billion.

KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Sept. 19, 2022, shows a vessel built by one of its three affiliates. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK