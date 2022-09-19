Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-------------------------
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears
SEOUL -- Strong winds brought on by Typhoon Nanmadol have toppled trees and caused power outages in southeastern South Korea, leaving one person injured and hundreds others evacuated, officials said Monday.
With a central atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 39 meters per second (mps), this year's 14th typhoon was moving north from near Japan's Kagoshima at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour as of 6 a.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
-------------------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 10-week low
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases slowed to a 10-week low on Monday, showing signs of a downturn in the virus wave.
The country reported 19,407 new COVID-19 infections, including 289 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,413,873, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-------------------------
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
LONDON -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday attended a reception in London hosted by King Charles III and expressed his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his office said.
Yoon, who arrived with first lady Kim Keon-hee in London earlier in the day, attended the reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the queen's state funeral Monday.
-------------------------
Yoon's approval rating edges up for 2nd consecutive week: poll
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week thanks in part to the government's efforts on improving the economy and people's livelihoods, a poll showed Monday.
In the poll of 2,015 voters conducted by Realmeter from Tuesday to Friday, 34.4 percent positively assessed Yoon's handling of state affairs, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous poll, while 63.2 percent gave a negative assessment, down 1.4 percentage points.
-------------------------
Samsung widens gap between Intel as world's largest chipmaker by revenue in Q2
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. expanded its market share of the global semiconductor industry in the second quarter, maintaining its top spot, a research showed Monday.
Samsung's chip revenue for the April-June period came in at a record quarterly high of US$20.3 billion on the back of solid server demand, taking up 12.8 percent of the global total of $158.1 billion, according to research firm Omdia.
Samsung's Q2 share was slightly up from the 12.5 percent it logged the previous quarter.
In the second quarter, Intel's market share decreased to 9.4 percent from 11.1 percent the previous
-------------------------
5-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young elected ruling party's new floor leader
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday elected five-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young as its new floor leader.
Joo beat two-term lawmaker Lee Yong-ho with 61 out of 106 votes at a general meeting of PPP lawmakers.
Joo will serve as floor leader until April 2023.
-------------------------
Gov't to extend subsidies for diesel vehicle drivers to year-end
SEOUL -- The government decided to extend subsidies for diesel vehicle drivers until the end of this year to help ease their burden from high fuel costs, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Monday.
In May, the government began implementing the subsidy scheme for cargo truck drivers and others using diesel vehicles in the wake of its tight supplies and high price amid the war in Ukraine. The program was supposed to end this month.
-------------------------
Presidential office says 'no comment' on S. Korea-Japan summit
LONDON -- The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Sunday it had "no comment" on Japanese news reports denying plans for a summit between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York this week.
Yoon's office said earlier that the two countries had agreed to a summit on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly either Tuesday or Wednesday in what would be their first bilateral summit since December 2019.
(END)