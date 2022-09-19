Crush to collaborate with J-Hope for new single
13:49 September 19, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week, the former's agency said Monday.
The song "Rush Hour" will hit music services Thursday, P Nation said in a release.
Crush also unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song's music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.
Debuting in 2012 with the single "Red Dress," Crush is best known for songs such as "Sometimes" and "Burmuda Triangle."
J-Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped "More."
