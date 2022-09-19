Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Crush #J-Hope #collaborative single

Crush to collaborate with J-Hope for new single

13:49 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week, the former's agency said Monday.

The song "Rush Hour" will hit music services Thursday, P Nation said in a release.

Crush also unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song's music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.

Debuting in 2012 with the single "Red Dress," Crush is best known for songs such as "Sometimes" and "Burmuda Triangle."

J-Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped "More."

This image provided by P Nation shows a promotional poster for K-pop singer Crush's upcoming new single "Rush Hour" featuring J-Hope of BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK