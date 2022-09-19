Go to Contents
Hyundai, IVECO unveil hydrogen vehicle in extended partnership

18:00 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday unveiled a hydrogen-powered vehicle based on Italian carmaker IVECO Group N.V.'s DAILY van in their extended commercial car partnership.

Hyundai Motor and IVECO debuted the eDAILY hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (eDAILY FCEV) at the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, the world's largest commercial car exhibition.

The move came six months after the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop commercial vehicle-related technologies and platforms as well as to explore mutual vehicle supply opportunities in March.

They will also look into the possibility of joint use of the electrification system for vehicles, existing vehicle-related technologies and components as well as joint purchase of parts, Hyundai said.

The 7-ton eDAILY FCEV comes with a 140 kilowatt electric motor made by FPT Industrial under IVECO Group and Hyundai's 90 kilowatt hydrogen fuel-cell system. It can travel up to 350 kilometers on a single charge.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the eDAILY FCEV displayed at the IAA Transportation 2022 to be held in Hannover, Germany, from Sept. 20-25. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
