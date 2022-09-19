Military reports 239 more COVID-19 cases
14:40 September 19, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 239 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 275,002, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 176 from the Army, 24 from the Air Force, 15 from the Navy, 15 from units under the direct control of the ministry and nine from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 3,222 military personnel are under treatment.
