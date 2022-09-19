(LEAD) Royals skipper Matheny to manage MLB team in S. Korea exhibitions

"When we have games like this internationally, there is a lot of behind-the-scene work that needs to take place before we officially move forward," Small said at a press conference at Busan City Hall. "We finished discussions with our players association and reached verbal agreement about 10 days ago. We went to the players and the team and were met with overwhelming interest. We now have to work on details with those players, things like club permission and the insurance for bringing those players."