Prosecutors grill ex-deputy security adviser over repatriation of N. Koreans
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- A former deputy national security adviser under the previous President Moon Jae-in administration appeared before prosecutors Monday for questioning about the allegedly forced repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019, officials said.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office grilled Kim You-geun, who served as the first deputy director of the National Security Office (NIS) during the Moon presidency, about his possible role in the repatriation case, they said.
Prosecutors have been investigating the allegations that the Moon administration deported the two North Koreans back to the North in November 2019 against their will to defect to the South after accusing them of killing 16 fellow crew members and terminating a joint government investigation of them early without legal basis.
The repatriation became known to the media on Nov. 7, 2019, after a text message Kim had received during a parliamentary session from a military officer was photographed by a reporter. The message sent three hours before the repatriation reportedly said two North Koreans will be repatriated from the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom.
A Seoul-based NGO then filed a complaint against Kim and others on charges of abuse of power. Prosecutors raided the Presidential Archives last month to look for clues in the repatriation case.
