Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday disclosed the identity of the suspect in the shocking subway murder case as 31-year-old Jeon Joo-hwan and released a photo of him to the public.
The Seoul Metro employee was apprehended Wednesday evening at Sindang Station on Line No. 2 after allegedly stabbing his female colleague in her 20s to death in the subway station's ladies' room.
The case shocked the nation, as it was revealed the killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her. The two had known each other since entering Seoul Metro the same year.
Following a meeting of its identity disclosure review board, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency made the disclosure, a decision reserved for horrendous crimes.
