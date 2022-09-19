Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #East Asia Holdings Investment Limited

East Asia Holdings Investment to raise 15.1 bln won via stock offering

17:04 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- East Asia Holdings Investment Ltd. on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15.1 billion won(US$10.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 72 million common shares at a price of 210 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK