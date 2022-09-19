East Asia Holdings Investment to raise 15.1 bln won via stock offering
17:04 September 19, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- East Asia Holdings Investment Ltd. on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15.1 billion won(US$10.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 72 million common shares at a price of 210 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)