Hanwha General Insurance to raise 190 bln won via stock sale

18:03 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha General Insurance Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 190 billion won(US$136.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 38 million preferred shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm has designated.
