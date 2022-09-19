S. Korean training camp opens ahead of World Cup tuneups

"All the players during the season have very good moments and ones that are not so good. The most important (thing) is he's going to arrive in good condition, ready to play" he said. "The fact he didn't score during the first six games of the Premier League season doesn't mean he was playing bad. If you talk just about the goals they scored or assists they make ... football is more than that. Our evaluation of the players is not just (in) that kind of aspect."

