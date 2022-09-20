Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:02 September 20, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Only 14 pct sentenced at court in stalking crimes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's economy to grow 2.2 pct next year, tougher year expected (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'We became stronger with the Queen as we stood in line overnight' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Queen was Britain itself even as she leaves (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Bell rings 96 times in final farewell for Queen (Segye Times)
-- Will electricity fees go up again, ministry 'mulling all options' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to put more weight on deregulation in ministry evaluations (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Elizabeth II goes to eternal rest (Hankyoreh)
-- Queen lays down crown after 70 years, goes to eternal rest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'The problem is not N. Korean nukes, but the N. Korean regime itself' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't warns against rise in food prices (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon meets royals, Japan's emperor ahead of funeral (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon attends funeral, meets with king in U.K. (Korea Herald)
-- Busan's drive for English as 'common language' rolls on (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK