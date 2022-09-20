(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 20)

We have vividly witnessed the tragic story of Ssangyong Motor, which collapsed due to the emotionally-charged overprotection of workers. If the yellow envelope bill is passed, we will see many recurrences of such cases. In fact, the DP is well aware of the problems with the bill. That's why it did not attempt to pass the revision over the past five years of Moon Jae-in's presidency. But since the party became an opposition after its defeat in the Mach 9 presidential election, the DP is pressing ahead with the contentious revision out of purely political motivation. In other words, if the bill is passed, the DP can gain support from unions across the country -- and if President Yoon Suk-yeol vetoes the bill, the party can blame his conservative administration.