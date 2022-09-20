Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:01 September 20, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/16 Cloudy 10

Incheon 23/15 Cloudy 0

Suwon 24/15 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 24/15 Sunny 20

Daejeon 24/14 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/15 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 25/15 Sunny 10

Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 25/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 10

Busan 23/17 Sunny 10

(END)

