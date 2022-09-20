Tuesday's weather forecast
09:01 September 20, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/16 Cloudy 10
Incheon 23/15 Cloudy 0
Suwon 24/15 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 24/15 Sunny 20
Daejeon 24/14 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/15 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 25/15 Sunny 10
Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 20
Jeju 25/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 10
Busan 23/17 Sunny 10
(END)