S. Korea, UAE to hold vice defense ministerial meeting this week

15:36 September 20, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold a vice defense ministerial meeting here this week to discuss ways to deepen defense cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.

Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his UAE counterpart Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri are scheduled to meet Friday for the Steering Committee session intended to share their assessments on regional security situations and discuss cooperation in various defense-related fields, including education and technology, according to the ministry.

The two sides launched the annual Steering Committee meeting in 2011 as a platform to discuss ways to boost bilateral defense ties.

This undated file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the emblem of Seoul's defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

