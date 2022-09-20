Intimidation aside, Son Heung-min wants S. Korea teammates to enjoy World Cup experience

"I was long looking forward to coming home and feeding off the energy of our fans here, because Korean supporters are really special in the way they give us so much positive energy," Son said. "And I thought I could bring those vibes back to my club and use them to my advantage. And then something crazy happened in that game, and I couldn't be happier. But that didn't necessarily lift any weight off my shoulders. I absolutely love football, and I think this is something that I am best at. If I felt pressure doing the thing that I love the most, then I wouldn't be able to do anything in life."