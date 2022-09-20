Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly
NEW YORK -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in New York on Monday to attend the U.N. General Assembly and hold a series of summits on the sidelines, including a highly anticipated meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The New York visit, the second stop on Yoon's three-nation swing, follows his attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London and comes ahead of a summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.
USFK commander warns against N. Korea's hostile information, cyber operations
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera cautioned Tuesday against the perils of North Korea's information and cyber operations, stressing the need to "think, act and operate differently" to cope with threats from relatively new domains.
He highlighted the importance of South Korea and the United States taking into account "multi-domain" aspects to handle the recalcitrant regime's evolving military threats.
S. Korea plans to host inaugural summit with Pacific island nations next year
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to host an inaugural summit with Pacific island nations next year as Seoul seeks to expand its diplomatic influence in the region, the prime minister's office said Tuesday.
The plan was approved at a Cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the office said.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 4-day losing streak ahead of Fed policy meeting
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended their four-day losing streak on Tuesday as investors scooped up oversold stocks ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
After opening higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stayed in positive terrain, closing at 2,367.85, up 12.19 points, or 0.52 percent.
1 in 3 arrest warrant requests for stalking crimes denied by court, police data shows
SEOUL -- One out of three arrest warrants requested by police in connection with stalking crimes are rejected by the court, data showed Tuesday.
According to statistics from the National Police Agency, police filed for a total of 377 arrest warrants for stalking from last October, when a new act on that type of crime took effect, to August. Of them, 123 requests, or 32.6 percent, were turned downed by the court.
Internet-only K-Bank wins bourse operator's approval for preliminary IPO review
SEOUL -- South Korea's bourse operator on Tuesday approved the preliminary review of South Korean online lender K-Bank to go public, citing the bank's solid performance.
The Korea Exchange (KRX) said K-Bank "sufficiently meets listing requirements and therefore is suitable for the initial public offering (IPO)."
Assembly speaker voices concerns over Inflation Reduction Act to U.S. reporters
SEOUL -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with a group of reporters from the United States Tuesday and expressed concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that is feared to hurt South Korean automakers, according to Kim's office.
Kim said during the meeting that the IRA violates the "basic principles" of the World Trade Organization and the free trade agreement between South Korea and the U.S., calling it an "unreasonable" bill targeting November's midterm elections.
N. Korea's Magunpo rocket engine test site seems affected by minor flooding: report
SEOUL -- A rocket engine test facility in North Korea appears to have been hit by minor flooding from heavy downpours in recent months, according to a U.S. monitoring website that cited new satellite imagery.
In a note posted Monday (local time), 38 North said satellite photos taken between July and August indicate some flooding at the Magunpo Solid Rocket Engine Test Facility located near the eastern city of Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province.
Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae has tested positive for the coronavirus, his management agency said Tuesday.
"Lee received a PCR test after returning home and got a positive result," said Artist Company. "Currently, he has halted all schedules and is in self-isolation at home in accordance with guidelines from quarantine authorities."
