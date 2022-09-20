Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #troop training

S. Korean troops joined allied drills in California this month for interoperability: U.S. military

20:34 September 20, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean soldiers conducted combined training with their American fellows at a key training center in California earlier this month, the U.S. military said Tuesday, amid the allies' stepped-up move to sharpen deterrence against North Korean threats.

The Army soldiers completed the training program at the National Training Center as part of efforts to improve "warfighting" capabilities and "interoperability" among the allied forces, according to the Eight Army.

The training came as Seoul and Washington are moving to intensify their combined military drills amid persistent concerns about the possibility of Pyongyang engaging in provocative acts, like a nuclear test.

During the drills, troops focused on urban warfare tactics, raids, long-range fires mission procedures, live-fire exercises and other procedures, the Army said.

South Korean and U.S. soldiers engage in a training program at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, on Sept. 16, 2022, in this photo posted on the U.S. Defense Department's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK