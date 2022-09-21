Yoon calls on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom
By Lee Haye-ah
NEW YORK, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called on U.N. member countries Tuesday to stand together to defend freedom and peace, saying South Korea will step up contributions to solving the global crisis.
Yoon made the appeal in his first address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, as he outlined his vision for South Korea's increased role in the global community and acknowledged the support it received from the U.N.
"When freedom of any citizen or nation in the global community is in peril, it is the community of nations that must stand together in solidarity to defend that freedom," he said.
Yoon referred to attempts to "alter the status quo by force," nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, and systemic violations of human rights.
"Such threats to freedom and peace must be overcome through solidarity and fearless commitment to the framework of universal global norms consolidated over the years within the U.N. system," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)