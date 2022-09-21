Go to Contents
07:06 September 21, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't says nuke power plant 'eco-friendly' without coming up with high-level waste disposal measures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Big banks take over local businesses as regulations ease (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korean, Japanese FMs discuss compensation for Korean forced labor victims (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon urges firm support for U.N. system 'anchored in spirit of freedom and solidarity' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for int'l solidarity against nuclear threats (Segye Times)
-- Nuclear power plant returns to 'eco-friendly' taxonomy in five years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Increasing salary for civil servants poses dilemma (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Debt settlement 'last exit' for those sinking in debt (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon stresses freedom, solidarity in U.N. debut (Hankook Ilbo)
-- World leaders urge freedom, solidarity at forum (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Investment craze in logistics centers slows down, projects at brink of bankruptcy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nuclear in green taxonomy draft (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon focuses on freedom at U.N. (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's hope of striking 'grand bargain' with Japan remains elusive (Korea Times)
(END)

