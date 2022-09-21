Go to Contents
In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights strong bilateral ties against 'hostile forces'

09:47 September 21, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that relations between the two sides will continue to grow despite "heinous isolation" from "hostile forces," according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.

"The constant support and encouragement by the general secretary and the party, government and people of China are ... victoriously advancing socialism despite the hostile forces' heinous isolation and blockade moves and the world health crisis," Kim wrote in the reply to Xi's congratulatory letter on the 74th birthday of the North on Sept. 9, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

He added that the traditional and strategic relations between the two countries that were "consolidated in the struggle for socialism" would steadily develop onto a "new high stage."

The North has reportedly received food and medical assistance from China as it grapples with sanctions and the prolonged border closure due to COVID-19.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un prior to their summit talks in Pyongyang on June 20, 2019, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

