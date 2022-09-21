Go to Contents
Exports down 8.7 pct during first 20 days of September

09:24 September 21, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 8.7 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September due mainly to fewer working days over the Chuseok holiday, data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.96 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, compared with $36.11 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports grew 6.1 percent on-year to $37.06 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.11 billion.

The number of working days during the period came to 13 days, with the comparable figure for last year coming to 14.5 days.

The country had a four-day Chuseok holiday, or the Korean fall harvest celebration, from Sept. 9.

This file photo taken Sept. 13, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

