CIO chief Kim to visit London for meetings with anti-corruption officials
GWACHEON, South Korea, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) was to leave for London on Wednesday for meetings with anti-corruption officials.
On Thursday, CIO Chief Prosecutor Kim Jin-wook will hold a meeting with Lisa Osofsky, director of the Serious Fraud Office, to discuss ways to cooperate on strengthening anti-corruption response measures.
The Serious Fraud Office is a non-ministerial government department in charge of investigating and prosecuting grave or complex fraud and corruption cases. It was one of the overseas anti-corruption bodies after which the CIO has been modeled.
The following day, the CIO chief will visit the Crown Prosecution Service to discuss how different investigative bodies cooperate with each other.
Kim's trip will also include a visit to the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre, officials said.
