Seoul stocks extend losses late Wed. morning from dampened investor sentiment
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Wednesday morning on foreign and institutional selling amid concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's looming rate hikes to tackle inflation and their impact on the global economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dropped 22.68 points, or 0.96 percent, to trade at 2,346.59 points as of 11:22 a.m.
The KOSPI came off to a lackluster start and continued to remain in negative terrain, as overnight losses on Wall Street dampened investor sentiment.
In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank by some 1 percent overnight, amid fears the Fed will take a hawkish stance and push U.S. base rates by some 75 basis points this week.
Most large caps traded sluggish in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.9 percent, while rival SK hynix shed 1.02 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.76 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem inched down 0.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,389.8 won against the dollar, down 0.3 won from the previous session's close.
