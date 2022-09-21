Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Woori Card #PT Woori Finance Indonesia Tbk #Woori Card Jakarta

Woori Card's Indonesian unit sets sail

12:22 September 21, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Woori Card, a major card firm in South Korea, said Wednesday its subsidiary firm PT Woori Finance Indonesia Tbk has set sail in Jakarta as it seeks to broaden inroads into the Southeast Asian market.

The launch came about three weeks after the South Korean card issuer took over 82.03 percent of Indonesian financial installment service provider Batavia Prosperindo Finance TBK.

PT Woori Finance Indonesia Tbk marks Woori Card's second acquisition of a Southeast Asian financial firm.

Woori Card acquired Tutu Finance in Myanmar in 2016.

Woori Card CEO Kim Jung-ki (5th from L) and executives of PT Woori Finance Indonesia Tbk attend the launching ceremony of Woori Card's Indonesian unit on Sept. 20, 2022, in this photo provided by Woori Card. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK