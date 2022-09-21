S. Korea, Lithuania hold senior-level talks on arms industry cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Lithuania held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss arms industry cooperation and other bilateral issues, the defense ministry here said.
Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Vilius Semeska, as the latter came here to attend DX Korea 2022, an ongoing biennial international defense exhibition.
"The two vice ministers agreed to expand cooperation in the arms industry based on the fact that the two countries have continued friendly ties since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1991," the ministry said in a press release.
They shared the view that cooperation in the defense industry will serve as a "catalyst" for the two countries' efforts to build trust and develop defense cooperation and agreed to strengthen related communication, according to the ministry.
