H20 Hospitality partners with Bespin Global for Vietnamese smart city platform
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- H20 Hospitality Ltd., a tech-based hospitality management startup, said Wednesday it has partnered with cloud service management company Bespin Global Co. to cooperate in operating digital solutions for smart city projects in Vietnam.
The hospitality tech company said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bespin Global Vietnam for the integration and joint operation of the THT-Bespin Smart City Hub platform.
An MOU signing ceremony was held between H2O Hospitality CEO John Lee and Kim Tae-ho, country director of Bespin Global Vietnam, in Seoul.
The digital platform was co-developed by Bespin Global Vietnam and THT Development Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea's Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., in the Southeast Asian country for the operation management of smart cities in Vietnam.
Founded in 2015, H2O Hospitality has successfully carried out the digital transformations of an array of accommodation facilities in South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. It is one of Asia's largest and fastest-growing leaders in the digital hospitality management industry.
The Seoul-based hospitality startup has attracted an accumulative US$45 million from major investment companies, such as Kakao Investment Co., the state-run Korea Development Bank and Samsung Venture Investment Corp.
