Discussion underway to arrange S. Korean PM's meeting with Japanese leader next week: official
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Discussion is underway to arrange a meeting between South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Japanese leader Fumio Kishida in Tokyo next week, Han's office said Wednesday.
Han plans to leave for Tokyo on Tuesday as the head of South Korea's special delegation to a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated at an election rally in July.
Japan's Kyodo News reported that Han and Kishida are expected to meet at Akasaka Palace, a state guest house in the Japanese capital, for about 15 minutes on Sept. 28.
Kishida is reportedly planning to hold meetings with leaders from around 30 countries, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
