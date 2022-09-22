Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #Russia #arms

N. Korea says it has not exported weapons, ammunition to Russia: state media

06:26 September 22, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military said Thursday it has not exported weapons or ammunition to Russia and does not plan to do so, according to its state media.

"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," the vice director general of the General Bureau of Equipment at the North's defense ministry said in an English-language statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The comments come after reports earlier this month that said Moscow had requested ammunition from Pyongyang amid the war in Ukraine.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK