Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't lifts real estate rules for non-metropolitan areas except for Sejong amid falling home prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't eases real estate rules for provincial regions amid concerns over hard-landing of housing prices (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't lifts restrictions on all provinces except for Sejong (Donga Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan sit one-on-one for 1st time in 2 years, 9 months (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Real estate regulations lifted for all provinces except for Sejong (Segye Times)
-- Putin orders mobilization of 300,000 army reservists (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Putin orders mobilization of army in 1st such case since World War II (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Farmers' plight deepens as rice prices tumble (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon, Kishida meet, agree on need to improve ties (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee hints at possible talks with SoftBank chief over potential ARM takeover (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Developers take blow as banks scale back project financing (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- At U.N., Yoon calls for nations to come together for peace (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Putin announces partial military call-up, won't 'bluff' on nukes (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows to protect Korean Americans from hate crimes (Korea Times)
