(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 22)

The Korean government's economic policy has long been focused on providing generous support to conglomerates so that they can lead the country's export-driven economy. But in the process, it has largely failed to help create a viable business environment where small companies can thrive. The OECD suggested that Korea should focus on "supporting people and business dynamism rather than firm survival" -- a piece of advice that should be applied to a misguided idea of pouring taxpayers' money into firms saddled with debt to keep them afloat.