(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 22)

According to the presidential office, the British government asked Yoon to skip the earlier parts of the funeral day and attend the dinner reception upon arrival due to the traffic jam. In the end, Yoon arrived too late to view the queen lying in state, but signed the condolence book at Church House later on Monday. The office added that British King Charles III expressed deep gratitude to Yoon for his condolences. In contrast, other national leaders, such as Japanese Emperor Naruhito and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as U.S. President Joe Biden paid their respects to the late queen before signing the condolence book and attending the reception.