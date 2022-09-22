S. Korean official to meet with MLB players of Korean descent to gauge WBC interest: sources

The WBC, sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), allows players to compete for countries of their parents' birth, even if the players themselves weren't born there. That is why the U.S.-born stars Freddie Freeman (Canada), Manny Machado (Dominican Republic), Sergio Romo (Mexico), Bo Bichette (Brazil) and Mike Piazza (Italy) have donned different colors at the WBC or at qualifying games for the WBC. Many members of the Israel team at the 2017 WBC were American citizens of Jewish heritage.