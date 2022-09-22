Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:01 September 22, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/14 Sunny 10

Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 10

Suwon 24/14 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 24/13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 25/14 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 26/15 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/13 Sunny 20

Busan 26/17 Sunny 20

(END)

