Thursday's weather forecast
09:01 September 22, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/14 Sunny 10
Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 10
Suwon 24/14 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/13 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 25/12 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 24/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 25/14 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 26/15 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/13 Sunny 20
Busan 26/17 Sunny 20
