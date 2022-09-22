American outfielder Tauchman wants another crack at KBO postseason
By Yoo Jee-ho and Lee Dae-ho
DAEJEON/SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- With his first season in South Korea about to end without a trip to the postseason, American outfielder Mike Tauchman would like another crack next year.
Tauchman's Hanwha Eagles are headed for their third consecutive last-place finish in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), with a record of 43-87-2 (wins-losses-ties).
The Eagles' most recent postseason appearance came in 2018, and it was their first since 2007.
Tauchman, who signed with the Eagles in December after 257 major league games, has done his part with his bat. Through Wednesday, Tauchman was batting .289/.362/.434 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs and 17 steals. He is sixth in the KBO with 154 hits and leads the league with 532 at-bats.
It just hasn't been enough to take the Eagles back to the postseason. They have had some rotten luck with key players' health. Their two pitchers at the start of the campaign, Nick Kingham and Ryan Carpenter, were both cut in the early weeks of the season after suffering injuries. Their two replacements, Yefry Ramirez and Felix Pena, have been sidelined with injuries, too.
Tauchman, who has yet to miss a game this season, said he still feels good about the direction the perennially-rebuilding Eagles have taken.
"I think we have the talent to get it done. It's just about playing a little bit more quality baseball each day," Tauchman told Yonhap News Agency in an interview before Tuesday's game against the Lotte Giants at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
"I am excited about and optimistic about the future of the organization," he said. "A lot of guys got some really good game experience this year, and hopefully they can learn from that."
Tauchman touched upon the team's tough injury situations, but that has also been a blessing in disguise for some young players.
"We have some pitchers that maybe wouldn't have gotten the opportunity had some guys stayed healthy that did get some opportunity, and I think they've made the most of that," he said. "There are some guys that I think, if they can continue to get better, they will turn into real good pitchers."
Describing his first year playing in a foreign country as "a positive experience," Tauchman, 31, said he would love a second go-round with the Eagles.
"I haven't had any conversation with any of the front office or coaching staff regarding that. I know I've had a positive experience. I feel like, if given the opportunity and all the circumstances are correct, I'd love to come back," he said. "But that's probably a conversation for the offseason. I am focused right now on finishing the season strong. I've really enjoyed my time here. Everybody has been great."
Tauchman hit the ground running in the KBO, as he opened the season with an eight-game hitting streak. He batted 15-for-31 (.484) in that span with five doubles and a home run. He went through a dry spell in July, when he batted .210, but bounced back with a strong September, boasting a .369 average with four home runs and eight RBIs in 18 games.
"I think you always make micro adjustments as the season goes along," he said. "Definitely, I think that, as the season has gone on, I am more used to how certain pitchers pitch. I've faced guys multiple times, and I feel more comfortable with the style of the league overall. I feel good about where my swing has been the last couple of weeks. I am hoping to finish strong."
Tauchman said he's most pleased with the fact that he has not missed a game this season, 132 and counting.
"I believe that if you're healthy enough to play, you should play," he said. "I think there were points in the year where, offensively, I wasn't as consistent as I would've liked to have been. I think there are ways I could have played better. I am always going to think that."
Being on a losing team is an unfamiliar experience for Tauchman, who has been on a playoff-bound team at each of his major league stops: the Colorado Rockies in 2017 and 2018, and the New York Yankees in 2019 and 2020. He split his 2021 campaign with the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, both of whom played in the postseasons. Tauchman's lone postseason appearance came in the 2020 American League Wild Card Series against Cleveland.
"Winning teams come into the year, and they expect to win, and they know what it takes to win. When that's the mindset, good things start to happen," he said. "(Winning) was my goal this year. It didn't happen. But it's going to be the goal next year, too. If I am here next year, whatever team I am on, I want to make the playoffs. That's what you play for."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)