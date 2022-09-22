Yoon, Biden discuss N. Korea, supply chains: White House
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The White House said Wednesday the leaders of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the bilateral alliance against North Korean threats and also talked about such other pending issues as supply chains and energy security.
President Yoon Suk-yeol and his American counterpart Joe Biden had a brief bilateral meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
They "reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance and ensure close cooperation to address the threat posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," Biden's office said in a readout of the results of the talks.
They also "discussed our ongoing cooperation on a broad range of priority issues including supply chain resilience, critical technologies, economic and energy security, global health, and climate change," it added without giving further details.
