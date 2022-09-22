Army holds logistics forum with ASEAN, Australian, Indian officials
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Army on Thursday held a military logistics forum with officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries as part of efforts to strengthen defense cooperation among them.
Maj. Gen. Son Dae-kwon, the Army's assistant chief of staff, hosted the Korea ASEAN Plus International Forum on Logistics (KAIF) on the margins of DX Korea 2022, an ongoing defense exhibition that kicked off at the KINTEX center in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, the previous day.
The forum brought together 36 foreign officials from 13 countries -- eight ASEAN countries, Australia, India, Maldives, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Last year, the Army held its inaugural session with the participation of eight foreign countries.
"This year's forum proceeded with a focus on strengthening relations among the participants and introducing South Korea's military support systems to improve the environment for the export of logistical supplies," the Army said in a press release.
In particular, the South Korean side explained a series of high-tech defense systems, including the "warrior platform," cutting-edge battle gear featuring advanced bulletproof helmets, sniper rifles, night-vision devices and other pieces of equipment.
Participants also shared their experience in coping with nonmilitary threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)