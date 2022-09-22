Seoul's stocks tumble amid rising recession woes following Fed rate hike
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses, falling nearly 1.5 percent late Thursday morning amid rising concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve's sharp rate hike could throw the global economy into recession.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dropped 32.9 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,314.31 as of 11:21 a.m.
Overnight, the Fed reiterated its hawkish stance and raised the U.S. federal funds rate by another 75 basis points, bringing the base rate from nearly zero to a range of 3 to 3.25 percent within a year.
Wall Street's main three indexes fell by some 1.7 percent as investors absorbed the Fed's aggressive message.
The South Korean government raised worries over market volatility, with Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho saying that "uncertainties in the finance and foreign-exchange market could persist for a substantial amount of time with the U.S. and Europe accelerating their monetary tightening."
In Seoul, large-cap stocks traded lower across the board.
Market heavy weight Samsung Electronics dropped 1.63 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix had shed 2.27 percent.
Battery shares were mixed, with leading battery maker LG Energy Solution down 0.52 percent while Samsung SDI went up 0.32 percent.
Carmakers also lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 1.52 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia slid 1 percent.
The local currency also tumbled against the U.S. dollar, with the won down 14.6 from the previous session's close to 1,408.8 against the greenback, as of 11:21 a.m.
This is the first time in more than 13 years that the Korean won has dipped below the 1,400 mark against the dollar.
