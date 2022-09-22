Go to Contents
S. Korea plans to lift mask mandate for outdoor sporting events, concerts

14:30 September 22, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The government plans to lift the mask wearing requirement for large outdoor gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, as early as this week amid a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases, according to officials Thursday.

The decision came after an experts' advisory committee on the government's infectious disease response policy recommended the lifting of the mask mandate in outdoor gatherings of over 50 people.

Currently, people not wearing a mask at such large outdoor events are subject to a fine.

In May, the government lifted the outdoor mask mandate for individuals but kept the mask rule for large outdoor group gatherings, such as sporting and concert events, and outdoor rallies.

The government plans to announce the decision as early as this week. Rules for indoor mask wearing, however, remain in place for the time being, according to officials.

People walk along a street while voluntarily wearing masks in Seoul on July 27, 2022, amid a new virus wave. (Yonhap)

