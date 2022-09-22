Appellate court upholds life sentence for ex-convict for killing 2 women
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for a murder suspect charged with killing two women last year while he was under a location monitoring program for sexual offenses.
The Seoul High Court approved a district court's earlier sentence of life imprisonment for 57-year-old Kang Yoon-seong, who stunned the nation in August last year for killing one woman before cutting off his electronic ankle monitor and another afterward.
Kang allegedly committed the murders while under supervision by the probation office. He was set free in May of the same year, wearing the electronic ankle monitor, after serving 15 years in prison over his 2005 conviction for robbery and sexual assault.
The high court said it is doubtful whether there is any possibility of Kang reforming himself, judging from his criminal history and the content of his crimes.
