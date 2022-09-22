Go to Contents
S. Korean, Estonian military chiefs hold talks on defense cooperation

16:50 September 22, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The top military officers of South Korea and Estonia held talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and regional security, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum met with Estonian Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem as the latter came here to attend DX Korea 2022, the ongoing defense exhibition that kicked off at the KINTEX exhibition center in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Wednesday.

Kim pointed out that unity among nations is "more important than ever before" given the "complicated" security landscape in the world. Herem called for continued bilateral cooperation.

Kim also asked for Estonia's continued support for Seoul's efforts to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to JCS.

JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (L) and Estonian Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem pose for a photo as they meet for talks in Seoul on Sept. 22, 2022, in this photo released by Kim's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

