S. Korea opens quantum tech cooperation center in Washington for joint projects with U.S.
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has opened a quantum technology cooperation center in Washington to handle joint research and development projects in the field with U.S. partners, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Thursday.
The ministry held an opening ceremony of the Korea-US Quantum Technology Cooperation Center in Washington on Wednesday (U.S. time), attended by some 30 South Korean and U.S. officials and experts in the field of quantum studies.
The center was established as part of a follow-up measure to a South Korea-U.S. summit in May. It will provide support for projects between South Korean academic and research institutions and their American counterparts in quantum studies.
South Korea plans to open a similar center in Europe next year.
