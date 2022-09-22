S. Korean businessman elected ISO president
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Cho Sung-hwan, the chief executive officer of South Korean auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co., has been elected president of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the industry ministry said Thursday.
Cho was elected at the ISO's General Assembly meeting in Abu Dhabi. He will begin his official two-year term from January 2024 for the independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies.
The president-elect will play an active role in ISO affairs for one year along with current President Ulrika Francke.
South Korea earned its ISO membership in 1963.
